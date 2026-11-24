The production team behind tvN’s “Happy Anding” has opened up about the creative process behind the drama!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians, Kang Tae Gu (Kang Hoon), Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul), and Han Jun Seo (Kim Jung Jin), who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

The drama is based on the Japanese NTV series “Life’s Punchline.” The production team shared, “After the drama was released, we noticed that many viewers who enjoyed the original immediately recognized it as ‘Life’s Punchline.’ This made us realize just how many people appreciate stories that offer warm, understated comfort and encouragement. It also made us wonder whether there might be even more viewers who need and have been waiting for a drama like this.”

They continued, “We were drawn to the idea of a story that looks beyond the results and focuses on the journey itself—a story that comforts those of us who have worked hard and endured so much while chasing our dreams.”

The team added, “We wanted to share the original’s message with young people who are still pursuing their dreams: ‘Even moments you thought were meaningless can mean something to someone; even when you thought you were alone, you weren’t; and even when you thought you had gained nothing, you had actually gained something.’”

When adapting the story for Korean audiences, the production team drew inspiration from comedians who perform live on stage, incorporating elements that would feel familiar to local viewers. “We found our answer in something we heard during interviews with various comedians: ‘the addictive thrill of being on stage.’ This led us to create the unique core of Asura, inspired by performers who truly love being on stage,” they explained.

They continued, “We were particularly struck by how comedians would keep revising their material and holding meetings even after a performance ended. Watching them actively engage with the audience and find their own rhythm helped us shape the portrayal of Asura in the drama.”

During production, the team also received help from the staff of “Gag Concert” and the former Yoon Hyung Bin Small Theater, allowing them to observe the entire process, from backstage preparations to performing on stage. Comedian Song Pil Geun was involved from the planning stages, helping create the comedy sketches featured in the drama and assisting with acting rehearsals. Several other comedians, including Song Pil Geun and Yoo Jae Phil, also provided on-set coaching for the comedic performances.

Song Pil Geun shared, “It must not have been easy for the three actors to portray such an unusual profession, but they put so much passion into it that I really enjoyed watching the drama. I’m not someone who cries easily, but I found myself shedding tears once each during Episodes 1, 3, and 4.”

The next episode of “Happy Anding” will air on November 25 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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