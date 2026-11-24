NCT DREAM is here to show you how to “Boogie Woogie”!

On November 24, NCT DREAM released the official dance practice video for “Boogie Woogie,” the upbeat title track of their new studio album “DREAM AFTER DREAM.”

The new video offers a full view of the fun and playful choreography for the song, as well as all six members’ skillful dance moves and contagious energy.

Check out NCT DREAM’s dance practice video for “Boogie Woogie” below!

Watch Jisung in his new drama “Crash 2” on Viki below:

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Or check out his recent variety show “ALL or NOTHING” below:

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