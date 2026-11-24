LNGSHOT has made their debut on the Billboard 200!

On November 24 local time, Billboard officially announced that LNGSHOT had entered its Top 200 Albums chart (which ranks the most popular albums in the United States) for the very first time.

For the week ending on November 28, LNGSHOT’s new EP “S.W.I.S.H.” debuted at No. 118 on the Billboard 200, marking the group’s first-ever appearance on the chart.

“S.W.I.S.H.” also debuted at No. 3 on Billboard’s World Albums chart and No. 7 on the Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the seventh best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Congratulations to LNGSHOT!