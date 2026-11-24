RIIZE will be performing at next year’s Tecate Pa’l Norte!

On November 24, the major Mexican music festival Tecate Pa’l Norte announced its star-studded lineup for 2027.

RIIZE will take the stage on Day 1 of the three-day festival, which will take place from March 26 to 28 at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Mexico.

In addition to RIIZE, next year’s lineup includes headliners Travis Scott, Post Malone, and Charli XCX, along with The Neighbourhood, Avenged Sevenfold, Martin Garrix, Joji, and more.

Check out the full lineup for Tecate Pa’l Norte 2027 below!

Watch RIIZE’s episode of “Idol Festa Attack” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or watch their variety show “BOSS RIIZE” below:

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