AMPERS&ONE has set a new personal record with their first full-length album!

Last week, the FNC Entertainment boy group made their comeback with their first studio album “PATHFINDER” and its powerful title track “King’s Way” on November 17.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that AMPERS&ONE achieved the highest first-week sales of their career with the new album. In the first week of its release (November 24 to 30), “PATHFINDER” sold a total of 181,698 copies, breaking the group’s previous first-week sales record of 152,092 copies set by their last mini album “DEFINITION” earlier this year.

Congratulations to AMPERS&ONE on their new career high!