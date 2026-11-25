tvN’s “Love in Disguise” has come to an end!

On November 24, the romance thriller successfully wrapped up its run at first place in its time slot. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Love in Disguise” rose to an average nationwide rating of 5.9 percent, falling just short of its personal record of 6.0 percent.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “Crash 2” soared to its highest viewership ratings yet last night. The fourth episode of the drama jumped to a nationwide average of 4.4 percent, marking a new all-time high for Season 2.

Start watching “Crash 2” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)