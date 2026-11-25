It’s official—Choi Hyun Wook and Jung Chaeyeon will star together in ENA’s upcoming drama!

Set in 1997, “Green Light” follows Kang Tae Yang (Choi Hyun Wook), a star high school baseball pitcher who enters law school in pursuit of his first love, Song Ji Woo (Jung Chaeyeon), who harbors a secret. Through baseball, they learn about the law, and through the law, they learn about love.

In baseball, a “green light” refers to a runner’s authority to attempt a steal based on their own judgment, without waiting for a signal from the coach. In romance, it signals that someone is interested. The story follows young people who, despite their inexperience, move forward with courage in the hope of giving each other the green light. Their journey will rekindle memories of first love and capture the fresh excitement of a budding romance.

Choi Hyun Wook takes on the role of Kang Tae Yang, a first-year law student at Hankuk University and a pitcher on its baseball team. A former top high school pitcher who dominated national tournaments, he is straightforward, loyal, and optimistic, quite unlike his fiercely competitive persona on the mound. Just as passionate about love as he is about baseball, Kang Tae Yang enters law school to pursue his first love, Song Ji Woo, only to find himself embarking on an unexpected campus journey. Although he struggles with his campus life and cannot even properly read the Chinese characters in his textbooks, he remains unwavering in his pursuit of Song Ji Woo.

Choi Hyun Wook said, “I’m excited and looking forward to taking on a new project and character. I’m especially excited because I think this project will allow me to show a different side of myself. I’ll prepare with joy and return with a great performance.” Notably, Choi Hyun Wook has a background in baseball, having played the sport until his freshman year of high school.

Jung Chaeyeon plays Song Ji Woo, a second-year law student at Hankuk University who is known as “everyone’s first love.” Bright and confident, she is also strong-willed and never hesitates to stand up for what she believes is right. However, beneath her cheerful exterior, she harbors an anxiety she keeps hidden from others. Believing that the law is the only way to protect herself and the people she loves, Song Ji Woo enrolled in law school. There, she reunites with her first love, Kang Tae Yang, forcing her to confront the feelings she had long buried.

Jung Chaeyeon said, “I’m truly happy to be greeting everyone with such a bright and heartwarming project. I’m also looking forward to it because I think this drama will be healing for me as well. I’ve always wanted to work on a project set in the 1990s, and I’m even happier to have found a coming-of-age drama filled with the romance and excitement unique to that era. I’ll give filming my all, so please show lots of interest and love.”

“Green Light” is slated to premiere in the second half of 2027.

While waiting, watch Choi Hyun Wook in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki:

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Also watch Jung Chaeyeon in “Family by Choice” below:

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