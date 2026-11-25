SBS’s upcoming drama “Nine to Six” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere tonight!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Yi Ji, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Sun Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

Park Min Young plays Kang Yi Ji, a deputy general manager in the legal department at Chronic Motors who is in her 10th year with the company. A workaholic, she is meticulous when it comes to her job but awkward when it comes to love.

In the newly released stills, Kang Yi Ji receives a public marriage proposal from her boyfriend of 100 days, Kim Dong Seok (Bae Yoo Ram). Kim Dong Seok, a manager on the sales team at the same company, stages a surprise event in the middle of a restaurant, complete with a huge bouquet of flowers and a live band performance.

Kang Yi Ji’s embarrassment is written all over her face. Caught off guard by the scene unfolding before her, she eventually covers her face with both hands and lowers her head.

Meanwhile, Han Sun Woo witnesses the scene, watching the elaborate proposal with a subtle expression. The unexpected encounter between the three hints at the commotion that is about to unfold.

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)