The film “Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” has unveiled new stills!

Based on a 2012 novel, the film tells the story of flight attendant Sa Gang (Suzy) and consultant Ji Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), who come together at a breakfast meeting for people dealing with heartbreak. At this gathering, they exchange “mementos of heartbreak” and share their stories and pain, exploring how individuals cope with breakups and lost love.

The newly released stills capture the characters as they continue with their respective lives following their breakup.

The stills show Sa Gang displaying different expressions when alone and when surrounded by others. Her lonely, contemplative moments contrast with the bright smile she wears in front of her co-workers.

Suzy revealed that she focused on the contrast between how Sa Gang expresses her emotions when alone and how she presents herself around others. Despite her emotional struggles, Sa Gang tries to appear brighter than usual in familiar settings, such as her workplace. Through this contrast, the film portrays the feelings she keeps hidden in the aftermath of the breakup.

Ji Hoon’s stills show him sitting alone on a sofa, staring at his phone, as well as breaking down in tears in front of his older brother.

Lee Jin Uk explained that he focused on the character’s ambiguous and complicated emotions as he finds himself caught between neither fully ending the relationship nor getting back together, unable to move on yet unable to return. He also portrayed Ji Hoon’s growing sense of insecurity and inadequacy, capturing the frustration of someone struggling to accept the breakup.

Through Sa Gang and Ji Hoon, who each navigate the breakup in their own way, the film realistically portrays the everyday emotions that linger long after a relationship has ended.

“Seven O’Clock Breakfast Club for the Brokenhearted” will hit theaters on December 30.

In the meantime, watch Suzy’s drama “While You Were Sleeping” below:

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And watch Lee Jin Uk in “Dear Hyeri” on Viki:

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