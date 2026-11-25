tvN’s “Happy Anding” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians, Kang Tae Gu (Kang Hoon), Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul), and Han Jun Seo (Kim Jung Jin), who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

Spoilers

Previously on “Happy Anding,” Kim Nam Il and Han Jun Seo tried to persuade Kang Tae Gu to stay, insisting that they did not want to give up on Asura, the comedy trio to which they had devoted their youth. Moved by their words, Kang Tae Gu also decided to give it another shot and pursue the dream he had yet to fulfill.

However, the joy of reuniting is short-lived as Hwang Chan Sung (Go Geon Han), a fellow comedian who debuted the same year as the members of Asura, emerges as an unexpected obstacle to the trio’s future.

The newly released stills show Kang Tae Gu sitting face-to-face with Hwang Chan Sung. Tension is palpable in Kang Tae Gu’s cold stare as he silently glares at Hwang Chan Sung.

Ko Eun Young (Lee Yi Dam), meanwhile, appears to sense the uneasy atmosphere between the two.

Previously, Ko Eun Young grew closer to Kang Tae Gu after embracing him upon learning that Asura’s disbandment had been called off. Now, as the honorary president of Asura’s fan club, she takes matters into her own hands. In more stills, she is seen confronting Hwang Chan Sung with whipped cream spread across her hand.

The production team said, “Hwang Chan Sung’s actions, fueled by an explosive sense of inferiority, bring a crisis to Asura. Please look forward to the tense standoff between Kang Tae Gu and Hwang Chan Sung, as well as the efforts of Ko Eun Young, the fan club’s honorary president who finds the courage to stand up for Asura.”

The next episode of “Happy Anding” will air on November 25 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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