KickFlip’s Keiju has injured his hand during practice.

On November 25, JYP Entertainment posted an official notice regarding Keiju’s injury and adjustment in level of participation for his upcoming scheduled activities.

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is JYPE.

Keiju injured his right hand during dance practice and was examined at a hospital. The medical team confirmed a ligament injury in his right thumb and advised him to wear a brace and avoid activities that put strain on his right hand for the time being.

Keiju is expected to attend all upcoming scheduled activities. For the time being, he will limit movements that put strain on the injured area. For his upcoming year-end broadcast and award show performances, he will keep the use of his right hand to a minimum.

Winners of in-person fan signing and video call events will be contacted individually with details on how handwritten autographs will be handled.

We kindly ask for your understanding as we prioritize Keiju’s health. We will share further updates if there are any changes to his schedule and will do our utmost to support his treatment and recovery.

Thank you.