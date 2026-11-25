Upcoming film “Teen Cop” has unveiled new stills featuring Yoon Kyung Ho!

“Teen Cop” is a comedy-action drama about an undeniably youthful-looking detective and a high school student who has looked mature since birth, as the two become entangled in an unexpected incident.

Yoon Kyung Ho plays Gyu Jin, a genuine 19-year-old high school student whose appearance is so mature that even employees at a school uniform store mistake him for a parent. Although his fierce and mature looks make him look like a detective, he has the gentle heart and innocence of a teenager.

After receiving the film’s script, Yoon Kyung Ho said, “It was a welcome offer because I realized that the very aspects of myself I once considered insecurities could become the film’s defining features and strengths. The moment I heard the premise, I felt it was a story about me.”

He added, “It’s a film that people of all ages can enjoy and laugh along with.”

Having been told since his school days that he looked older than his age, Yoon Kyung Ho drew on his own experiences to bring the character to life. In particular, he paid close attention to the rapid speech patterns and shy, hunched way of walking often associated with introverted teenagers to capture the character’s innocent charm.

Reflecting on the role, Yoon Kyung Ho said, “It was like a gift that allowed me to comfort the younger version of myself, who lacked confidence in my appearance during my school days.”

He also described the film as “a comedy in which misunderstandings pile up, and the more seriously the characters approach each situation, the funnier things become.”

His co-star Kim Hye Yoon also expressed her affection for Yoon Kyung Ho, saying, “I drew a lot of energy on set thanks to him, who always puts his heart into acting.”

“Teen Cop” is scheduled to hit theaters in January 2027.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in her currently airing drama “Good Partner 2”:

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Also watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of the Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:

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