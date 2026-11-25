“What a Boss Wants” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Spoilers

Previously, following advice from AI Theo, Kwon Do Hyuk had tried to win Lee Eun Chae’s heart by giving her an expensive necklace. Notably, he had even visited the hospital in the middle of the night and, while drying her rain-soaked hair, leaned in and asked, “Then, can I kiss you?”

In the upcoming episode, Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae find themselves in an unexpectedly close situation at the hospital. When Lee Eun Chae spots her brother-in-law Seo Jin Woo (Lee Choong Joo) and older sister Lee Eun Seo (Kim Jae In), she and Kwon Do Hyuk hide together in an empty hospital bed. Sitting side by side on the narrow bed, they find themselves so close that they almost touch, creating an awkward atmosphere and an unusual sense of tension between them.

Kwon Do Hyuk makes a bold move by renting out an entire concert venue for India Red. He officially reveals to the band members that he is the CEO of OYES Entertainment and proposes changing the concept of Soo, the band’s vocalist. Even after Lee Eun Chae arrives, Kwon Do Hyuk avoids looking at her, creating an unfamiliar atmosphere between them.

After receiving his proposal, Lee Eun Chae visits Kwon Do Hyuk’s office in person. When they meet, Kwon Do Hyuk avoids making eye contact with her, and an unfamiliar atmosphere hangs between them as they converse.

The next episode of “What a Boss Wants” airs on November 25 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)