“Summer Vacation” has released a new making-of video!

“Summer Vacation” is a teen romance drama starring Cho Yi Hyun as Kim Ha Yeon, an ordinary high school student who has a mysterious experience during her summer vacation before returning to reality. Jin Young stars as Jo Yu Gyeom, a boy the same age as her.

The newly released video captures the pair’s natural chemistry as they film a date scene against a beautiful seaside backdrop. As they prepare to film the scene, Cho Yi Hyun takes her position on Jin Young’s lap, with the two appearing comfortable in each other’s company.

Jin Young also shows his thoughtful side by gently fixing Cho Yi Hyun’s hair as the breeze blows it out of place, making sure it is properly positioned for the back-hug scene. These small, caring gestures offer a glimpse of the natural rapport between the two actors, making their on-screen pairing all the more endearing.

Watch the making-of video below!

Watch “Summer Vacation” on Viki with subtitles below:

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