The upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel” has shared new stills featuring its supporting cast!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with the Mongols. The story follows an escort team that sets out on a dangerous journey in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.

Jung Jin Young will play Baek Cha Seung, the father of Baek Gyeol (Ahn Bo Hyun). Baek Cha Seung began his military career as a regular soldier and rose through the ranks to become a high-ranking official in the Ministry of Military Affairs. Despite his high-ranking position, his speech and mannerisms still reflect his background as a military commander. Although he has a long-standing strained relationship with his son Baek Gyeol, he cares deeply for him. He also plays an important role in helping Choi Gu (Lee Sung Min), the commander of Yabyeolcho, join the escort team.

Kang Mal Geum will portray Seol Ah, the wife of Choi Gu. Seol Ah is the daughter of the leader of the Yangsucheok tribe, a group of wandering commoners during the Goryeo era. She rarely shows her emotions and is skilled in various arts and survival techniques. She first crossed paths with Choi Gu under life-threatening circumstances. Their relationship forms another love story in the drama, alongside the romance between Baek Gyeol and Wang Hee (Claudia Kim).

Lee Joon Hyuk will play Park Po, an unofficial private broker who specializes in repatriating prisoners of war. Park Po is someone who always finds ways to make money, even in the midst of war. He travels aboard prisoner transport ships between the port of Inju and Mongol-occupied territories, transporting prisoners. Although he currently makes a living trading prisoners of war, he has a history of moving in and out of the royal palace.

Choi Kwang Rok will play Arik, a close aide to the commander-in-chief of the Goryeo expeditionary forces. Arik is a commander in the Khan’s imperial guard unit. Cool-headed and highly skilled in martial arts, he stands in opposition to the escort team searching for the Avalokitesvara Bead and obstructs their journey.

Park Ji Il will play Wang Hui’s father and the emperor of Goryeo. Throughout his reign, the emperor was unable to exercise real power due to the military regime. He once appeared to regain imperial authority following a certain incident, only to find himself facing another crisis. Originally wise and gentle, he has become stubborn and less discerning due to old age. He is also the one who entrusts Baek Gyeol with the mission of finding the Avalokitesvara Bead.

“Sacred Jewel” is set to premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime watch Lee Joon Hyuk in The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract”:

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