MBC’s upcoming drama “On Your Ground” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“On Your Ground” is a romance about baseball player Kang Hae Hwan (Gong Myoung), whose career comes to a halt after a single setback. After meeting former lawyer-turned-agent Seo Hee Seung (Han Hyo Joo), he begins his journey to return to the field.

The Miracles, the professional baseball team at the center of the drama, serves as the backdrop for both the players’ fierce struggle to survive and the daily operations of the front office. Alongside Gong Myoung, actors Sung Joon, Kim Joong Ki, Kim Young Sung, Jung Soon Won, and Cheon Ju An join the cast as characters with distinct personalities and personal stories, bringing the team to life with the chemistry of a real baseball club.

First, Gong Myoung plays Kang Hae Hwan, a once-celebrated genius pitcher who reached the pinnacle of his career. After an unexpected car accident left him spending two years in rehabilitation, he continues to push himself in hopes of returning to the mound. Although he once enjoyed a dazzling prime, he now faces the challenge of proving his abilities all over again. His journey as he navigates new challenges and relationships within the team will be one of the drama’s key highlights.

Sung Joon transforms into Yoon Yi Seok, a sidearm pitcher who is both Kang Hae Hwan’s longtime friend and rival. Unlike Kang Hae Hwan, whose talent was recognized from a young age, Yoon Yi Seok spent years honing his skills in the minor leagues before rising to become the team’s ace. Having always wanted to surpass his friend, he raises curiosity about how Kang Hae Hwan’s return will affect their relationship and his own feelings.

Kim Joong Ki plays Oh Yoon Seok, the general manager overseeing the team’s operations. Appointed from the parent company, Oh Yoon Seok values business efficiency and performance more than baseball itself. He approaches every decision from a strictly business-oriented perspective and has unwavering confidence in his own judgment. Viewers are curious to see how his management style, which rarely bends even in the face of opposition, will change the Miracles.

Kim Young Sung takes on the role of Hong Seung Hyun, the team’s catcher. Since the introduction of the Automated Ball-Strike System (ABS), his standing as a defense-oriented catcher has diminished. Nevertheless, he remains fiercely proud of his position. Though seemingly blunt on the outside, he has a warm heart and is a loving family man. Having clashed with Kang Hae Hwan in the past, he crosses paths with him again at a pivotal moment in his career. Whether the two can build a different relationship this time around is another point to look forward to.

Jung Soon Won brings energy to the drama as Kim Do Shik, the Miracles’ operations team leader. He previously played as an infielder for the team before retiring and joining the front office. Thanks to his friendly personality and easygoing nature, he helps resolve various issues between the players and the club. Having remained in his position through multiple changes in general managers and head coaches, he is also well-versed in the team’s inner workings. Viewers can look forward to seeing how he serves as a key link between the players and the front office.

Cheon Ju An plays Han Joo Won, Kang Hae Hwan’s longtime teammate and personal catcher. The two have been battery partners since their school days, and Han Joo Won knows Kang Hae Hwan better than anyone, from his pitching habits to his personality. Their bond, built on mutual trust and reliance on the mound, is expected to add another emotional layer to the story.

“On Your Ground” goes beyond the baseball games themselves. The drama also explores the realities surrounding professional baseball, from the club’s decision-making processes that determine players’ futures to the challenges players face as they adapt to a changing baseball landscape. With the passion for victory, personal convictions, and competing interests surrounding the team’s performance all intertwined, the series promises a multifaceted look at life both on and off the field.

“On Your Ground” is slated to premiere in December. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Gong Myoung in “Filing for Love”:

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