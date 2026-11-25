“Merry Berry Love” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Merry Berry Love” is a romantic comedy about Lee Yu Bin (Ji Chang Wook), a Korean spatial designer who achieved great success in Korea but loses everything overnight and travels to a Japanese island in hopes of turning his life around. There, he meets Shirahama Karin (Imada Mio), a young Japanese strawberry farmer who has devoted her life to growing strawberries.

In the upcoming Episode 8, Lee Yu Bin is shown going around the island and lending a helping hand wherever he is needed.

In the stills, Yu Bin makes his way around the village with a toolbox in hand, taking on all kinds of odd jobs, including repairing a well pump. His dependable nature earns him the support of the island’s residents, with some of the elderly women even making fan signs to cheer him on and show their enthusiastic support.

The romance between the leads also takes a significant step forward. Now officially a couple, Yu Bin and Karin begin their life together under one roof, as the episode captures their growing closeness and deepening relationship.

New episodes of “Merry Berry Love” are released every Wednesday night on Disney+ and Nippon TV.

In the meantime, watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

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