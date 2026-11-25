The upcoming film “New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” has unveiled new character stills of Nam Tae Woo!

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” follows a group of recruits who are admitted to a military hospital dreaming of a sweet respite, only to encounter horrifying rumors about the hospital they believed was paradise and set out to uncover its secrets. The film is an adaptation of the hit series “New Recruit,” which has won over audiences across multiple seasons with its realistic portrayal of military life.

Nam Tae Woo will reprise his role as Choi Il Gu, a former sergeant who has become a newly appointed non-commissioned officer with the rank of staff sergeant.

Through the TV series “New Recruit,” Nam Tae Woo won viewers over with his signature natural comedic delivery and ability to portray a highly realistic character. His portrayal of a grumbling yet lovable character earned him widespread support, and he is now set to show a new side of himself on the big screen as Staff Sergeant Choi Il Gu, whose rank and position have changed.

In the film, Choi Il Gu retains the prickly personality and tendency to grumble that he had as a soldier. However, he now carries the heavy responsibility of leading and managing junior soldiers as an inexperienced non-commissioned officer. With a broader perspective and a stronger presence to match his new rank, he will form a new dynamic with the “New Recruit” crew at the center of the bizarre and unpredictable events unfolding at the military hospital.

Reflecting on his return to the series’ world on the big screen, Nam Tae Woo shared, “It felt special to approach the role with a different mindset than when I appeared in the series as a soldier.” He continued, “Il Gu has always been a character who complains and grumbles a lot, but in this project, he has more soldiers to look after, so he has also taken on a greater sense of responsibility.”

He added, “Although he still speaks harshly and gets irritated on the surface, I focused on conveying the sincerity beneath it, so that viewers would realize, ‘Il Gu isn’t just a prickly person after all,’ when they take a step back and look at him.”

“New Recruit: Haunted Military Hospital” is set to hit theaters on December 30.

While waiting, binge-watch “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” with subtitles:

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Also check out Season 3 below:

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