SBS drama “Nine to Six” has unveiled a new preview ahead of its premiere tonight!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Yi Ji, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Sun Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

Park Min Young plays Kang Yi Ji, a meticulous deputy manager in the legal department with 10 years of experience, while Yook Sungjae stars as Han Sun Woo, a cheerful intern whose warm nature is matched by his bold instincts.

The newly released preview opens with Kang Yi Ji sitting on a park bench when Han Sun Woo approaches her. When she asks, “Why are you here?” he replies, “Because there’s something I have to tell you.” She brushes him off, saying, “No need,” but he simply bends down to hand her an energy drink, adding, “You haven’t eaten, right? Drink this for a bit,” before walking away.

Soon after, Kang Yi Ji gets a call from Kim Dong Seok (Bae Yoo Ram), her boyfriend of just 100 days, who had just made a public marriage proposal to her at a restaurant. Clearly annoyed, she answers, “I told you not to call me.” He apologizes and asks to meet in person, then suggests coming to Bansang-dong. Taken aback, she asks, “How do you know I’m at Bansang-dong?”

After abruptly ending the call, Kang Yi Ji is approached once again by Han Sun Woo, who returns with an entire bag of bread. He cheerfully offers her a selection, saying, “Whole wheat, cheese, red bean, cream-filled—pick whichever you like.” Despite her usually chic demeanor, Kang Yi Ji adorably buries her head in the bag as she picks out a bread, prompting Han Sun Woo to steal a fond smile.

Watch the preview below!

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki:

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And watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” below:

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