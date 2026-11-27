No one would have guessed that the unpopular and timid high schooler Hioki Asahi (Fujimoto Kodai) would catch the eye of the school’s most popular and handsome student, Watarai Tsukasa (Kan Hideyoshi), but that’s exactly what happens in season one of “School Trip: Joined a Group I’m Not Close to.”

In season two, it’s a new school year for Hioki and Watarai, and all they want to do is spend time together, but there’s definitely some learning to be had for this newbie couple. There’s even another school trip in store — with a title like this, there has to be, right? — but some things have changed.

Here are just four of the many reasons to watch “School Trip: Joined a Group I’m Not Close to 2”:

Warning: light spoilers ahead!

1. It’s official!

Finally. Watarai and Hioki are together.

Much of Season 1 was Watarai and Hioki trying to figure out what they feel for each other, which, granted, makes sense because they’re both new to romantic feelings. By the end of Season 1, they finally admit their feelings and decide to give dating a shot. Now it’s time for Watarai and Hioki to figure out something else: dating.

If you were hoping to see more of them as an actual couple doing couple things, this season delivers that! Complete with dates and relationship experiences, it’s basically the first season but more Hioki and Watarai. Who doesn’t want that?

They’re still as adorable as ever, and it’s nice to see that their characters have maintained their original charm. If you loved their dynamic in season one, they really only get cuter this season. Watarai is still eager as ever to get closer to Hioki, and his jealousy hasn’t subsided one bit. Meanwhile, Hioki is still a little awkward about dating Watarai, but he’s giving it his all to be there for him. If Season 1 taught viewers anything, these two are meant for each other.

2. There’s another school trip, but…

If the nostalgia of seeing all the familiar faces from season one isn’t already hitting hard enough, there’s another school trip to really drive it home. This time, the school trip is a study camp, and things aren’t quite the same. While Watarai is excited for another chance to get close to Hioki and reminisce about their first trip together, they’re actually in different classes this year, which is making spending time together extra hard. The class split has also affected their friend group; some are in Watarai’s class, and some are in Hioki’s.

To the couple’s dismay, they find out the trip, from the bus rides to the room assignments, is separated by class, meaning Watarai’s dream of a makeshift romantic honeymoon isn’t exactly going to go as he had hoped. This separation also leads to Watarai having doubts: from his point of view, he’s the only one anxious about their separation, so he wonders if he likes Hioki way more than Hioki likes him.

3. The boyfriend learning curve

While the relationship between Watarai and Hioki is almost always adorable and filled with fluff, there is the occasional moment where they face a challenge in their budding relationship.

Along with the class changes, an unexpected visitor stirs things up this season: Watarai’s ex-girlfriend. The shock is real! Watarai having past relationships comes as a bit of a surprise, especially to Hioki, who never really thought about it. But after all, it’s Watarai, a guy who is constantly confessed to and crushed on at school.

While he meets his ex purely by chance, she takes the opportunity to reconnect with Watarai, even though he wants nothing to do with it. Things get serious when she demands to see who Watarai is seeing so that she can once and for all get over him—her words.

Outside their friend group at school, no one knows about them yet, and this unwelcome guest trying to meddle in their relationship raises the question: who do they tell first? Thankfully, misunderstandings and drama don’t last long between Watarai and Hioki. You can still expect a low-stress, feel-good watch, even with this new character.

4. The gang is all here

This show has one of the most lovable and funny support groups in a BL, probably ever. They’re all huge green flags. Second only to the relationship between the leads, the friend group is truly the most enviable and admirable part of this show.

For whatever drama comes to Watarai and Hioki, they’ve at least got this great circle of friends around them. It’s also sweet that Hioki’s original trio of weird and funny badminton pals are still around even though Hioki has become a central member of the popular guys. His friend Tsujitani (Yamada Kento) remains the funniest character in this show, and his acting performance really deserves praise.

It hasn’t been that long since the first season finished, but Hioki, Watarai, and their friends are seriously a sight for sore eyes. It’s still on the rare side for a BL to get multiple seasons, but thank goodness this show is one of them.

Start watching “School Trip: Joined a Group I’m Not Close to 2” now:

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Asya’s a BL-biased Soompi writer with a love of K-pop and all types of Asian dramas. Some of her favorite shows are “Psychopath Diary,” “Mr. Unlucky Has No Choice but to Kiss!,” “Light On Me,” “The Untamed,” “Go Go Squid!,” and “Cherry Magic!“

Currently watching: “School Trip: Joined a Group I’m Not Close to 2,” “Good Partner 2,” “Fool in Love,” and “Nine to Six.”

Looking forward to: “Love Scandal,” “Magic Lover,” and “The Love Matter.”