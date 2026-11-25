Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of November 8 to 14!

Album Chart

ATEEZ claimed two of the top three spots on this week’s physical album chart with their new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6.” The regular version of the EP debuted at No. 1, while the POCA version charted separately at No. 3.

NCT DREAM also took two of the top five spots with their new studio album “DREAM AFTER DREAM”: the regular version of the album debuted at No. 2, and the SMC version charted separately at No. 5.

Finally, LNGSHOT’s new EP “S.W.I.S.H.” entered the chart at No. 4.

Download Chart

NCT DREAM topped this week’s digital download chart with their new single “Boogie Woogie,” which debuted at No. 1.

Meanwhile, RESCENE’s latest title track “With” stayed strong at No. 2.

ISEGYE IDOL’s new title track “REBELS” entered the chart at No. 3, while their B-side “Love Cell” debuted at No. 5.

Finally, artificial intelligence (AI) project MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of” jumped to No. 4 on this week’s chart.

Overall Digital Chart

RESCENE topped this week’s overall digital chart with their latest title track “With,” which rose to No. 1.

A2O LITE’s debut single “NEON” came in at No. 2, while MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of” and ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest” maintained their respective positions at No. 3 and No. 4.

Finally. NCT DREAM’s “Boogie Woogie” debuted at No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Streaming Chart

A2O LITE achieved a double crown on this week’s charts with “NEON,” which remained No. 1 on both the streaming chart and the global K-pop chart.

MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of” rose to No. 2 on this week’s streaming chart, followed by RESCENE’s “With” at No. 3, ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest” at No. 4, and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

A2O LITE topped this week’s global K-pop chart with “NEON,” which held onto its spot at No. 1.

BESTie’s belatedly viral 2013 hit “Love Options” climbed to No. 2 this week, trailed by ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest” at No. 3 and MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of” at No. 4.

Finally, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “Kpop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) rounded out the top five for the week.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT continued their reign at No. 1 on the social chart this week, followed by PSY at No. 2, BTS at No. 3, and A2O LITE at No. 4.

Finally, NCT DREAM jumped 94 ranks to take No. 5 for the week.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch NCT DREAM’s Jisung in his new drama “Crash 2” on Viki below:

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