The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from October 25 to November 25.

“100 Days of Deception” stars Kim You Jung and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung swept the top two spots on this month’s list. Kim You Jung took first place with a brand reputation index of 3,119,207, while Park Jinyoung came in at a close second with a score of 2,970,762.

Ji Chang Wook ranked third for the month with a brand reputation index of 2,041,861, while Song Kang followed close behind in fourth with a score of 1,903,325.

Finally, Park Ji Hoon rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,891,187 for November.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Kim You Jung in the 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki below:

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And check out Ji Chang Wook’s recent film “Colony” here:

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Or binge-watch Park Jinyoung’s drama “The Witch” below!

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews