SBS’s new drama “Nine to Six” is off to a promising start!

On November 25, the new romance starring Park Min Young and BTOB’s Yook Sungjae aired its highly-anticipated premiere. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “Nine to Six” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent.

Over on cable, MBN’s “What a Boss Wants” held relatively steady with an average nationwide rating of 0.9 percent, while tvN’s “Happy Anding” dipped to a nationwide average of 1.1 percent.

Watch full episodes of “What a Boss Wants” on Viki below:

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