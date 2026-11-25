Park Min Young And Yook Sungjae's "Nine To Six" Premieres To Promising Ratings
SBS’s new drama “Nine to Six” is off to a promising start!
On November 25, the new romance starring Park Min Young and BTOB’s Yook Sungjae aired its highly-anticipated premiere. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “Nine to Six” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent.
Over on cable, MBN’s “What a Boss Wants” held relatively steady with an average nationwide rating of 0.9 percent, while tvN’s “Happy Anding” dipped to a nationwide average of 1.1 percent.
Watch full episodes of “What a Boss Wants” on Viki below: