Choi Dae Hoon emerges as a new variable in MBC’s “The Perfect Lie”!

On November 26, the production team of “The Perfect Lie” revealed that Choi Dae Hoon will be making a special appearance in its upcoming episodes.

Spoilers

The previous episode unfolded a shocking plot twist with the death of Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok). Following his passing, Choi Dae Hoon joins the cast as a new character who will track down the truth behind the incident.

Choi Dae Hoon appears as Hwang Myung Soo, a lieutenant in the Metropolitan Investigation Unit assigned to Min Joon Ho’s death case. Hwang Myung Soo is a veteran homicide detective with 20 years of experience, possessing tenacious investigative skills and exceptional intuition. As he is skilled at shaking up a suspect’s psychology to ferret out lies, he is set to play a pivotal role in the ongoing battle for the truth following Min Joon Ho’s death.

In the newly released stills, Choi Dae Hoon displays a sharp gaze, as if he is trying to pierce through the inner thoughts of those around him. His stoic, emotionless facial expression and intense aura stand in stark contrast to the comedic image he portrayed in his previous drama “Agent Kim Reactivated.”

Episode 9 of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Choi Dae Hoon in “The Good Detective 2”:

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