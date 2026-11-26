Cha Seung Won and Kim Do Hoon’s upcoming drama “Retired Personnel Management” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Retired Personnel Management” follows Kim Chul Soo (Cha Seung Won), a former National Intelligence Service (NIS) black agent who now runs a neighborhood car wash, and Go Yo Han (Kim Do Hoon), an elite agent who gets demoted to the Retired Personnel Management Team. Hoping for a fresh start, the two join forces and embark on an unexpected partnership.

The teaser showcases the two men’s real skills, which had been overlooked by their labels of “retirement” and “demotion.” Dressed in a suit, Kim Chul Soo steps out of a laundromat and takes down a group of opponents closing in on him. Even after retirement, he proves that he has retained the skills and experience he developed during his days as an NIS black agent.

Go Yo Han also infiltrates enemy territory and engages in spectacular gunfights. Despite being outnumbered, he takes down his opponents, demonstrating the exceptional abilities expected of an NIS “super ace.” However, despite their impressive individual skills, the two struggle to work together as a team.

The teaser ends with Kim Chul Soo and Go Yo Han sporting battered faces after completing a joint operation. They attempt to high-five, but hilariously miss, leaving both shaking their heads in frustration—a fitting glimpse of the rocky partnership ahead.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Retired Personnel Management” will premiere on January 4, 2027 at 8:45 p.m. KST as the follow-up Monday-Tuesday drama to “Signal Part 2.” Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Cha Seung Won in “Bonjour Bakery” below:

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Also watch Kim Do Hoon in “Love Scout” on Viki:

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