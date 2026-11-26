Upcoming film “Teen Cop” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Hye Yoon!

“Teen Cop” is a comedy-action drama about an undeniably youthful-looking detective and a high school student who has looked mature since birth, as the two become entangled in an unexpected incident.

Kim Hye Yoon stars as Hui Yeon, a 30-year-old detective who graduated at the top of her class from the Korean National Police University. However, her youthful appearance often prevents others from recognizing her true abilities.

Under pressure to deliver results, Hui Yeon goes undercover as a high school student. To blend in with her classmates, she wears her hair in pigtails and eagerly uses the slang she has hastily memorized, leading to a series of chaotic school experiences. However, when a case arises, she reveals her true abilities as a detective, demonstrating sharper investigative instincts than anyone else.

To prepare for the role, Kim Hye Yoon spent three months training at an action school, where she mastered advanced boxing-based techniques. She is said to bring refreshing impact to the film’s action sequences, effortlessly taking down physically imposing opponents.

Speaking about the project, she said, “A comic-action investigative drama was an unfamiliar genre to me, but the director gave me the freedom to go all out. I told the director that I wanted to bring out my more easygoing side through Hui Yeon.”

Meanwhile, her co-star Yoon Kyung Ho praised Kim Hye Yoon, describing her as “an actress with an aura that turns everything into something positive.”

“Teen Cop” is scheduled to hit theaters in January 2027.

In the meantime, watch Kim Hye Yoon in her currently airing drama “Good Partner 2”:

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