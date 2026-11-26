Netflix has unveiled the first poster and teaser for its upcoming sequel to “Mission: Cross”!

“Mission: Cross” tells the story of Park Kang Mu (Hwang Jung Min), a former secret agent who is now living as a househusband while hiding his past from his wife Mi Seon (Yum Jung Ah), a detective in the violent crimes unit. “Mission: Cross 2” promises an electrifying action spectacle as Kang Mu and Mi Seon take on the mission of a lifetime: stopping a shadowy organization from smuggling Korea’s cultural heritage artifacts out of the country.

The newly released poster features Kang Mu and Mi Seon, who return with even better chemistry. Behind them are a bronze pensive Maitreya statue and stacks of mysterious boxes, hinting at the duo’s entertaining teamwork as they embark on a mission to recover cultural artifacts designated as national treasures. The tagline, “Teamwork, leveled up. The action couple returns,” teases a mission on an even grander scale.

The accompanying teaser opens with Kang Mu, a former special agent, sliding down a wire while wearing an apron, while Mi Seon, an ace detective with the Violent Crimes Investigation Unit, effortlessly takes down her opponents. When cultural artifacts designated as national treasures are stolen in an attack by unidentified assailants, the couple receives a secret mission from the President (Cha In Pyo) to recover the missing treasures.

The film also promises a wealth of spectacular visuals and an even grander scale, with Korea’s national-treasure-level cultural artifacts at the center of the action. Adding to the excitement, Jung Man Sik, Yoon Kyung Ho, Im Seong Jae, Cha In Pyo, and Kim Guk Hee round out the cast with their distinctive performances.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Mission: Cross 2” will premiere on December 25.

While you wait, check out Yum Jung Ah’s drama “Love, Take Two”:

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Also watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner”:

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