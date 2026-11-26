SBS drama “Nine to Six” has released a new making-of video!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Yi Ji, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Sun Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

The newly released video takes viewers behind the scenes of the cast’s first day of filming. As they begin shooting their respective scenes, the actors share their thoughts and feelings about stepping into their new roles.

Park Min Young, who is returning to the office drama genre, remarks, “It’s been a while since I last worked on an office drama, so I’ll be wearing suits again.” She then adds with a lighthearted laugh, “I think quite a lot of challenging things will happen. It looks like filming won’t be easy.”

Meanwhile, Yook Sungjae admits that he is still feeling nervous, saying, “I’m still very nervous. Just like Sun Woo on his first day at work, I’m feeling quite nervous myself.”

Go Soo, who plays Park Hyun Tae, shares his positive impression of the set, commenting, “Honestly, I think [the set and I] have great chemistry.”

Lastly, Joo Hyun Young, who takes on the role of Shin Ji Won, shares her thoughts on her character, saying, “I’m still not quite sure yet. I think Ji Won will only feel complete once she gets to meet her husband and Yi Ji.”

Watch the full making-of video below!

The next episode of “Nine to Six” airs on November 26 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki:

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And watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” below:

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