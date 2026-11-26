The upcoming film “Ode to My Father 2” (tentative title) has unveiled its first poster and teaser!

A sequel to the 2014 hit film “Ode to My Father,” “Ode to My Father 2” follows Jin Man (Lee Sung Min), a father who has spent his life working at Gukje Market, as he clashes with his youngest son Se Joo (Kang Ha Neul), who chooses a different path from the one his father had hoped for. The film tells the story of how the two gradually come to understand each other.

Lee Sung Min plays Jin Man, a father who has quietly shouldered responsibility for his family over the years. Kang Ha Neul takes on the role of Se Joo, the youngest son who dreams of a different life from his father’s, while Moon So Ri plays Ok Ryeon, the warmhearted mother who holds the family together.

Jung Sung Il joins the cast as Dong Joo, the eldest son who serves as a pillar of support for the family. Woo Ji Hyun plays the realistic second son Gi Joo, while Park Jin Joo takes on the role of the third child Hee Joo, whose bright and lively energy adds vibrancy to the story. Kim Geum Soon rounds out the family as their aunt, Sung Ja.

The newly released poster features Jin Man smiling brightly as he carries his young son Se Joo on his back through a familiar neighborhood alley. With its warm, nostalgic atmosphere reminiscent of a photograph from an old family album, the image offers a glimpse of the father-son bond and the memories they have built together.

The accompanying video offers a glimpse of the family’s everyday moments and the ups and downs of their lives, centered around Jin Man. It also features the cast sharing their personal thoughts on what family means to them, offering a hint of the film’s heartfelt message.

Lee Sung Min describes “Ode to My Father 2” as a story about one family. Kang Ha Neul calls family “the people who protect me,” while Jung Sung Il sums it up as “everything.” Kim Geum Soon describes family as “my history,” and Park Jin Joo calls it “the reason I can keep living.” Moon So Ri shares that “my life would never have begun without my family,” while Woo Ji Hyun says family means “the ones who are with you during difficult times.” Lee Sung Min closes with a heartfelt thought: “No matter what circumstances I’m in, family is the place I can always return to.”

“Ode to My Father 2” is set to hit theaters nationwide during the 2027 Lunar New Year holiday.

In the meantime, watch Lee Sung Min in “The Queen Who Crowns”:

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And Kang Ha Neul in “Love Reset” on Viki below:

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