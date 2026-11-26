SBS’s “Good Partner 2” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”

Spoilers

In the previous episodes, Cha Eun Kyung and Park Tae Soo (Park Hae Jin) competed to recruit Kang Hye Sung. After much deliberation, Kang Hye Sung chose to work with Cha Eun Kyung, who shows her clients what their future could look like. The two delivered a satisfying experience for viewers with their very first team effort, raising anticipation for their future exploits. Meanwhile, Kang Hye Sung’s cryptic remark about why she joined law firm Rebom, “Because I want to erase this woman from my dad’s life,” left viewers curious about what lies ahead.

The newly released stills draw attention to Kang Hye Sung as she settles into law firm Rebom. Having become an associate attorney at the divorce-specialized law firm she had always dreamed of joining, Kang Hye Sung finds everything fascinating. Her arrival is also welcome news for Jeon Eun Ho (P.O), who has been struggling with an overwhelming workload, as he finally gets a helping hand. Jeon Eun Ho, who introduces law firm Rebom as a place where “everything about divorce” is handled, and Kang Hye Sung, who is excited about her new beginning, are both captured wearing bright smiles.

However, Kang Hye Sung’s excitement is short-lived, as adjusting to a divorce-specialized law firm proves far from easy. Although she has repeatedly won civil and criminal cases, she is a novice when it comes to divorce cases and encounters unexpected setbacks.

It is also intriguing to see Kang Hye Sung looking dejected, seemingly on the verge of tears, after receiving stern advice from Cha Eun Kyung. What advice will Cha Eun Kyung give Kang Hye Sung?

The production team stated, “In the upcoming third and fourth episodes, Kang Hye Sung, an experienced attorney who is unfamiliar with divorce cases, will go through a series of setbacks.”

They added, “Please look forward to seeing what challenges Kang Hye Sung, who has always charged straight ahead when handling cases, will face, and how she will clash with Cha Eun Kyung and gradually become a ‘good partner’ through trial and error.”

The next episode of “Good Partner 2” airs on November 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “Good Partner 2” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also binge-watch Season 1 of “Good Partner” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)