Comedy trio Asura is gearing up for a special rooftop performance in the upcoming episode of “Happy Anding”!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians, Kang Tae Gu (Kang Hoon), Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul), and Han Jun Seo (Kim Jung Jin), who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

Spoilers

Previously, Go Eun Young (Lee Yi Dam) confessed to Kang Tae Gu that she was happy spending time with Asura. However, things took a turn when she unexpectedly ran into Kim Hee Jin (Kim Hong Bin), a former coworker, at a cafe. Memories of the painful experiences she endured in the past came rushing back, leaving her frozen in fear before she eventually collapsed.

In the new stills, Asura has set up a special performance venue on a rooftop just for Go Eun Young. However, despite their efforts, she looks anything but cheerful as she enters the venue.

Having gradually opened herself up to the world through her time with Asura, it remains to be seen whether she can overcome this latest setback.

The production team shared, “In Episode 6, Asura will put on a performance exclusively for Go Eun Young. Please look forward to seeing how she reacts to a show prepared just for her and whether Asura can come to her rescue once again.”

Episode 6 of “Happy Anding” will air on November 26 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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