“Nine to Six” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Yi Ji, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Sun Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Yi Ji, a deputy manager in the legal department, became embroiled in a workplace bullying controversy after allegedly threatening the owner of a car involved in a fire incident. As the malicious allegations sparked calls for her to take responsibility, she was ultimately forced to leave the legal department, where she had worked for 10 years, and move to the management support team.

In the newly released stills, Kang Yi Ji is seen sharing an office space with other employees instead of working in her usual private deputy manager’s office. Despite the sudden change in her working conditions, she maintains her relaxed smile and signature confidence.

By her side is Han Sun Woo, an intern in the legal department. His unexpected appearance in the management support team raises questions about why he has come to see Kang Yi Ji. His warm gaze toward her also hints at a possible shift in their relationship.

Other stills capture Kang Yi Ji also coming face-to-face with Lee Jung Eun (Cha Chung Hwa), the head of the management support team and her longtime nemesis. Sporting a striking blouse and cat-eye glasses, Lee Jung Eun makes her presence known as she sizes Kang Yi Ji up, clearly attempting to assert her dominance.

Kang Yi Ji, however, refuses to back down. The sharp looks exchanged between the two reveal the tension simmering beneath the surface.

With her 10-year career now at a crossroads, can Kang Yi Ji prove her abilities despite Lee Jung Eun’s constant challenges?

Episode 2 of “Nine to Six” airs on November 26 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki:

WATCH NOW

And watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)