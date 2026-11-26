2026 KBS Drama Special “Sound:Track” has unveiled new stills for its upcoming drama “When My Loneliness Calls You”!

“Sound:Track” is an anthology project featuring eight standalone dramas that explore love, breakups, and personal growth through music encountered in everyday life. Each installment is named after a song that inspired its story.

The third installment, “When My Loneliness Calls You,” tells the story of a woman who falls in love with a man and gradually begins to reach out to the loneliness he has kept hidden.

Joo Jong Hyuk takes on the role of Jin Woo, a man who conceals his loneliness behind his gentle demeanor. As he grows closer to So Jung (Park Yoo Rim), his long-dormant emotions begin to change.

Park Yoo Rim plays So Jung, who gradually develops feelings for Jin Woo. She will capture the awkward yet sincere one-sided love of a woman who may be quiet but is honest about her emotions.

Newly released stills show Jin Woo gazing warmly at So Jung as she applies medicine to his wound.

Other stills, however, show Jin Woo acting playfully alongside another woman Soo Ah (Han Su A), raising questions about their relationship. Another image captures So Jung lost in thought with a serious expression, leaving viewers curious about what lies ahead for the three characters.

Drawn to Jin Woo’s gentle nature, So Jung gradually falls for him and begins to open her heart. However, despite her growing affection for him, Jin Woo rarely reveals his true feelings, while Soo Ah is also by his side.

How will Jin Woo, who hides his loneliness behind his gentle demeanor, and So Jung, who dreams of finding new love, navigate their feelings for each other? And what changes will their growing connection bring to their lives?

“When My Loneliness Calls You” will air on November 26 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Joo Jong Hyuk in “The Witch” on Viki:

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