“Ojisan and the Flower Boy” has shared a sneak peek of Ji Chang Wook and NCT’s Sion’s chemistry!

Co-produced by SLL JAPAN and streaming platform TELASA, “Ojisan and the Flower Boy” is an original travel variety show that follows Ji Chang Wook and NCT WISH leader Sion as they travel around Japan and get to know one another.

The newly released preview of the upcoming show features Ji Chang Wook and Sion hanging out together in front of a coffee shop. Sion offers to take a photo of Ji Chang Wook, which leads to Ji Chang Wook teaching Sion in detail how to use his camera.

Check out the new preview below!

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TELASAオリジナルバラエティ

『お じ さ ん と 美 少 年』



12月24日(木)午前9時スタート！

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87年生まれ・俳優 チ・チャンウク

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02年生まれ・ アイドル シオン（NCT WISH）



2人の尊い掛け合いが楽しめる

本編の一部を公開… pic.twitter.com/zs7fDSKGf7 — TELASA（テラサ） (@telasa_jp) November 26, 2026

“Ojisan and the Flower Boy” will premiere on Japan’s TELASA on December 24, with the show’s first two episodes dropping at 9 a.m. JST. Release plans for other countries will be announced at a later date.

In the meantime, watch Ji Chang Wook in his recent film “Colony” on Viki below:

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And check out his drama “If You Wish Upon Me” below:

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