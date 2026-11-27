ENHYPEN will be headlining next year’s Mad Cool festival in Madrid!

On November 26 local time, Mad Cool officially announced the star-studded lineup for its upcoming 2027 festival, which will be returning under the new name Mad Cool by Zurich.

The four-day festival, which will run from July 7 to 10, will feature ENHYPEN as one of its headliners alongside The Strokes, Raye, Faith No More, Tame Impala, The xx, The Neighbourhood, Jack Johnson, Daniel Caesar, and more.

ENHYPEN will be performing on Day 3 of the Madrid festival on Friday, July 9.

Check out the full lineup for 2027 below!