SBS’s “Nine to Six” saw a modest decline in viewership for its second episode.

On November 26, viewership ratings for the new romance drama fell slightly compared to its premiere the night before. According to Nielsen Korea, the second episode of “Nine to Six” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent (after kicking off on a 3.6 percent rating the previous night).

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Happy Anding” wrapped up the first half of its run on a slight increase in viewership, rising to an average nationwide rating of 1.1 percent for its sixth episode.

Finally, MBN’s “What a Boss Wants” held steady with an average nationwide rating of 0.9 percent ahead of the second half of its run.

Watch full episodes of “What a Boss Wants” on Viki below:

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