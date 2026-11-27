SBS’s “Good Partner 2” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Seong (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kang Hye Seong chose REBOM Law Firm, led by Cha Eun Kyung, instead of TAESU Law Firm. She made up her mind after being persuaded by Cha Eun Kyung, who recognized her passion and sincerity toward clients. It was revealed that the real reason Kang Hye Seong chose REBOM was because she wanted to erase her mother Jung Ji Young (played by Lee Hang Na) from her father’s life.

In the upcoming episode, Lee Young Mi (Park Joon Myun), the wife of a “million-subscriber” creator known for being a “lovebird couple,” visits both law firms.

Starting her first client consultation at REBOM alongside Cha Eun Kyung, Kang Hye Seong confidently proceeds after quickly reviewing the evidence. However, unlike Cha Eun Kyung, who calmly assesses the situation, Kang Hye Seong ends up upsetting the client. Attention is focused on what kind of mistake Kang Hye Seong, who has repeatedly won civil and criminal cases, will make during the divorce consultation.

Meanwhile, Lee Young Mi’s consultation also takes place at TAESU Law Firm, located on the 8th floor of the same building. Park Tae Su (Park Hae Jin) shows a relaxed attitude as if he has already grasped exactly what the client wants. With the atmosphere of the consultation being quite different from REBOM, interest is gathering on what kind of results the contrasting business strategies of Cha Eun Kyung and Park Tae Su will yield.

The production team stated, “Please watch to see how Cha Eun Kyung and Park Tae Soo handle the tough client Lee Young Mi and whether Kang Hye Seong, who rubbed the client the wrong way, can overcome this crisis.”

Episode 3 of “Good Partner 2” will air on November 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “Good Partner 2” on Viki below:

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Also binge-watch Season 1 of “Good Partner” below:

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