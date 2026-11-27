On the next episode of “The Perfect Lie,” Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin’s final encounter will be revealed.

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Spoilers

Previously on “The Perfect Lie,” Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) was so confident that his crimes would never come to light that he even brazenly assaulted detective Lee Hwa Young (Ok Ja Yeon). However, Kang Ji Sun gained the upper hand when she managed to obtain evidence of his crimes and give them to the police. Then, at the end of the latest episode, the drama took a shocking turn when Min Joon Ho was unexpectedly found dead.

The upcoming episode of the drama will reveal what happened on the day of Min Joon Ho’s death. Newly released stills from the episode show Min Joon Ho alone at night, looking lost in thought.

Dressed in black and wearing a hat to conceal his identity, Min Joon Ho is seen heading to Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin)’s house, raising the question of why he sought her out before his death.

The drama’s production team commented, “Episodes 9 and 10 will closely follow the events that happened to Kang Ji Sun and other related characters leading up to and after the night of Min Joon Ho’s death. In the process, a shocking truth that no one could have easily predicted will be revealed.”

To find out why Min Joon Ho went looking for Kang Ji Sun, along with what took place during their final confrontation, catch the next episode of “The Perfect Lie” on November 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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And check out his variety show “Bro&Marble in Dubai” below:

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