Season 2 of the hit dating show “My Sibling’s Romance” has shared a sneak peek of tonight’s premiere!

Created by Lee Jin Joo, the original producing director (PD) of “EXchange” (“Transit Love”), “My Sibling’s Romance 2” is a unique dating show in which pairs of siblings gather to search for love and help each other find romantic partners.

A newly released preview of Season 2’s upcoming first episode features the first two contestants, Minseo and Injoong, meeting one another on the show. As they awkwardly exchange greetings and introduce themselves, the celebrity panelists scrutinize their every move in an attempt to figure out whether they are truly strangers or siblings pretending to meet for the first time.

Jonathan is absolutely convinced that the two are siblings, insisting that Minseo teased Injoong over his name in a sisterly way, while his sister Patricia fervently disagrees, noting that Minseo seems too shy for Injoong to be her brother.

Code Kunst brings up their differing head shapes as evidence that they are unrelated, while i-dle’s Miyeon declares that she hopes they’re not siblings because they look great together as a couple.

Watch the new preview of Episode 1 below!

“My Sibling’s Romance 2” will premiere on November 27 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Season 1 of “My Sibling’s Romance” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now