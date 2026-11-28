Every show has its ups and downs, but the important thing is how well it ends up conveying a story and the message behind it. “Summer Vacation” isn’t the exception. A story that follows typical teenagers, Kim Ha Yeon (Cho Yi Hyun) and Jo Yu Gyeom (Jin Young), the two meet during a summer break, and their small world starts to change. Simple as it may sound, this K-drama gave us plenty of twists and turns that kept us on our toes. However, every conclusion brings that combination of bitterness and sweetness once it’s time to say goodbye. Here are some moments that highlighted this bittersweet feeling in this show!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 9-10 ahead.

1. Jo Yu Gyeom choosing his own path

All decisions have their consequences, and once Yu Gyeom steps into his first swimming competition, putting aside his family’s expectations, there’s no turning back. Determined to not become the same kind of man his father is, he goes as far as to confront his grandfather and assure the old man that he will be fine abandoning his home in order to win everything he desires. Of course, saying these kinds of things are easy to say when you are a bold teenager in love. However, it isn’t as easy to do so.

Ultimately, it is the intervention from Yu Gyeom’s mother that grants him the permission to continue pursuing his path as a swimming competitor. But this permission doesn’t come easily. It takes a lot of courage and even more vulnerability from Yu Gyeom’s mom, who reluctantly bares her frustrations about her own life and her fears for her son’s future, which truly shakes the old man’s rock-hard heart. Surprisingly, this heartfelt moment is what ignites a flame that might burn the iron walls that have been surrounding Yu Gyeom’s family and give them a chance to live differently, even if it isn’t enough to free them all.

2. Seong Sae Ryeong redeeming herself

Who would’ve thought that one of the most unhinged characters in this drama would, eventually, find her redemption arc as well. After literally putting her life on the line to ensure Yu Gyeom wouldn’t be able to abandon her, Seong Sae Ryeong (Hong Ye Ji) changes her approach and decides to compromise with Ha Yeon. As it turns out, it only takes Ha Yeon assuring Sae Ryeong that she will break up with Yu Gyeom when the summer break ends to finally placate Sae Ryeong’s desperation.

However, this change goes beyond both girls fighting over a boy. At first, Sae Ryeong appears as the typical teenage villain, but as the story progresses, you can also see the layers behind her actions and how the weight of those start to wear down her mind. Ultimately, when she apologizes to every person she ever bullied, you can definitely see the difference in her eyes and the genuine change she’s experienced. That being said, she doesn’t transform who she is entirely, but this character development is as welcome as any other.

3. Jo Sam Hee and Kim Jeong Yeon supporting each other

The relationship between Kim Jeong Yeon (Ryu Hae Jun) and Jo Sam Hee (Shin Gi Hwan) was probably one of the most unexpected twists in this K-drama. Not only did it start out of a random encounter, but it continued in a constant ambiguity that raised a lot of questions. And yet, you cannot help but root for them. Sam Hee’s tenderness finally finds a way into Jeong Yeon’s heart, and he accepts her not out of guilt or remorse but out of true interest for her.

Although their dating moments scarcely appear throughout these last episodes, at least it sheds light on the traumatic experience Jeong Yeon lived with the girl that Sam Hee reminded him of. On the other hand, when Sam Hee also needs support, Jeong Yeon steps up and turns into a true source of comfort for her. In the end, even when he is bound to return to his normal life, they decide to continue dating, giving a sort of open ending for them. Wishing for a spin-off about them alone could be a lot to ask, but it would definitely be interesting to watch.

4. Jo Yu Gyeom’s family going through a crisis

One thing about life is that it can be quite ironic sometimes. That is perfectly portrayed with Yu Gyeom’s family. By the time Yu Gyeom’s grandfather realizes that he might have been wrong about his actions, it’s already too late, because he dies in a factory accident. And as if losing the family’s patriarch wasn’t enough, the moment Jo Dul Hee (Yoo Jung Rae) appears in the factory and her mother rushes to her, Yu Gyeom can’t keep denying the fact that he is not his mother’s biological son, but rather his father’s love child, who was born out of an affair.

In this moment of crisis, everyone has to face the hidden truths and wounds from the past. Like the fact that Dul Hee was heavily neglected by her mother, who always devoted herself to Yu Gyeom, or that his father never got the courage to make his own decision, hurting more than one in the process. This big revelation at the end of the drama ends up feeling somewhat rushed and surprising, but in retrospect that’s exactly the formula this show has been using since the beginning. Ultimately, the loss of someone also means the beginning of a new chapter for this family, though we won’t get to see much of it.

5. Kim Ha Yeon and Jo Yu Gyeom parting ways

It was stated from the very first episode that some love stories don’t last forever. Rather than getting a happily ever after, Ha Yeon and Yu Gyeom get to make everlasting memories that will carry them throughout their future lives. That’s probably the charm of this first love for them. That’s why when they truly have to say goodbye and share their last kiss, it doesn’t feel overly dramatic. Rather, it gives off a more subtle nostalgia, much like the warm sunset that surrounds them with a warm light but inevitably gives way to the end of the day.

Cut to some time later, life goes on for both of them. Yu Gyeom isn’t the winner of the swimming competition, and Ha Yeon still doesn’t have friends back at school, but the memory of each other gives them courage and solace to face tomorrow. And maybe that’s what really matters: creating memories to fill your lifetime. Though it lasted only one short season for them and barely 10 episodes for us, this story wraps up a vacation to remember for every summer to come.

Binge-watch all the episodes of “Summer Vacation” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and yap away about her favorite shows. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Love in Disguise,” and “Good Partner 2”