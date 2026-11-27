Kim Woo Bin is in for a bumpy ride in tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident leads him to gain a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach for the high school team ranked last in the nation.

In “GIFT,” Jung Min Yong evaluates players based on their innate talent and potential, which he is able to see in quantifiable metrics due to his new superpower. However, despite his best attempts to lead the bottom-ranked Dukchun High School team according to his own standards, the players move in unpredictable ways and don’t act the way he expects.

As Jung Min Yong struggles to build rapport with his unpredictable team, the players also work on forging their own teamwork despite the contrasts in their personalities and styles. How will the hardworking captain Heo Seung Il (Cha Been), who has honed his skills through sheer effort and tenacity, overcome his differences with the naturally gifted rookie Cha Tae Hoon (Han Si Hyun)?

Finally, Jung Min Yong will also find himself clashing with team supervisor Yoon Seo Jin (Seo Eun Soo), whose approach to managing the team is fundamentally at odds with his own. While Jung Min Yong prioritizes results and performance, Yoon Seo Jin is focused on protecting the students’ dreams, making their perspectives entirely different.

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki below:

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And watch Cha Been in “A Head Coach’s Turnover” below!

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