“The Perfect Lie” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Spoilers

At the end of Episode 8, the story took a shocking turn when Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) was found dead. His death raises questions about whether Kang Ji Sun’s nightmares will finally come to an end and how the battle over the truth surrounding the two characters will unfold.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse of Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) in a disturbing situation, alone at an isolated harbor late at night.

Sitting on the ground, she has blood smeared across her face, clothes, and arms. Her unfocused gaze and frozen expression suggest that she has just experienced something horrifying, while her crouched posture as she looks out toward the sea adds to the mystery. Why has Kang Ji Sun appeared at the harbor covered in blood? And is whatever happened to her connected to Min Joon Ho’s death?

The production team previously teased that Episode 9 will kick off a full-scale investigation into Min Joon Ho’s death. As the investigation unfolds, shocking events experienced by several characters, including Kang Ji Sun, in the lead-up to and on the night of Min Joon Ho’s death will gradually come to light.

The team also praised Seo Hyun Jin’s performance, saying, “Seo Hyun Jin took on challenging scenes that required tremendous physical and emotional energy, throwing herself into demanding action sequences without holding back. Viewers will also be amazed by her passionate performance, so please look forward to it.”

Episode 9 of MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 27 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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