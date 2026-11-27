Jung Woo Sung has departed from Artist Company, the agency he co-founded with Lee Jung Jae in 2016.

On November 27, a media outlet reported that Jung Woo Sung parted ways with Artist Company and is embarking on an independent path alongside the manager he has worked with for over 10 years.

In response to the report, a source from Artist Company stated, “It is true that Jung Woo Sung’s exclusive contract has expired, and he did not renew it. His manager has also left the company.”

Jung Woo Sung co-founded the actor management agency Artist Company with his close friend Lee Jung Jae in 2016, and they expanded their business reach into film and drama production. After maintaining his ties with the company for about 10 years, Jung Woo Sung resigned from his position as an executive director last month.

Watch Jung Woo Sung in “12.12: The Day” on Viki:

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