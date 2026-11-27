“Sacred Jewel” has unveiled a special poster featuring the escort unit!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.

At the center of the newly released poster is Baek Gyeol (Ahn Bo Hyun), the unit’s commander, alongside his fellow members, each with a unique background and set of skills. They include Choi Gu (Lee Sung Min), a former officer of Yabyeolcho; Geol Seung (Ha Yun Kyung), a former slave who serves as their guide; Mu Saeng (Hyun Bong Sik), a master of the spear; Jap Son (Kim Do Hyun), a former hunter skilled in wielding the Korean composite bow; and Han Dam (Son Woo Hyeon), an expert in close-quarters combat.

They are joined by A Do Eul Chi (Bae Jung Nam), a former nomad and skilled fighter; Song Mu Jin (Ryu Yeon Seok), a former Confucian scholar; Hong Bong Yi (Ahn Do Gyu), who specializes in firearms; Sam Do (Han Sang Jo), who is in charge of carrier pigeons; and the monk Beop Hang (Gi Yoon), completing the colorful lineup.

The escort unit is primarily made up of elite warriors from the Yabyeolcho, a special military force that played a key role in Goryeo’s major battles. Armed with their respective weapons, the members stand ready to face their enemies as they search for the Avalokitesvara Bead.

The poster’s tagline, “If you fail, do not return,” underscores the enormous weight of the mission entrusted to the escort unit. With members from different walks of life bringing their own stories and abilities to the team, another point of interest will be how they work together and fight as one in the face of danger.

“Sacred Jewel” will premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells” below:

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