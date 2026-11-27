“Sword & Silence” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the more powerful kingdoms of Goguryeo and Baekje as well as China’s Tang dynasty to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Spoilers

Previously, after losing his daughter Go Ta So (Kang Ji Woo) to the Baekje attack, Kim Chun Chu (Kim Kang Woo) volunteered to travel to Goguryeo. Realizing that Silla’s forces alone would struggle to fend off Baekje’s attacks, he sought to secure an alliance with Goguryeo. However, Yeon Gaesomun (Jang Hyuk) saw through his intentions and imprisoned him. Kim Chun Chu eventually managed to return to Silla with the help of Kim Yu Shin (Park Sung Woong), after promising to hand over the territory north of Jukryeong Pass.

Returning empty-handed, Kim Chun Chu faces fierce criticism from the aristocratic Jingol class. Just as his political standing comes under threat, his son Kim In Mun (Oh Seung Hoon) returns to Silla after his trip to Tang. Kim In Mun shares with his father what he has learned about the political situation in Tang. Witnessing his father struggle with both the failed alliance with Goguryeo and opposition from the Jingol aristocrats, In Mun comes to realize just how dire Silla’s circumstances have become.

The newly released stills capture Kim Chun Chu and Kim In Mun meeting amid a tense atmosphere. With Baekje’s attacks continuing and the possibility of war between Goguryeo and Tang growing, all eyes are on Kim Chun Chu as he studies a map and considers what diplomatic solution he can pursue amid the rapidly changing international situation.

Episode 5 of “Sword & Silence” will air on November 28 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Kang Woo in “The Old Woman With the Knife”:

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