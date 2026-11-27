“Crash 2” has released behind-the-scenes photos capturing the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team in action, along with glimpses of the cast on set!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. In “Crash 2,” the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team from Namgang Police Station evolves into a regional investigative unit under the National Office of Investigation, taking on traffic crime cases nationwide.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, T.C.I. launched a desperate pursuit to rescue their kidnapped colleague, Eo Hyun Kyung (Moon Hee). After uncovering the criminal organization’s true nature through an SD card that Na Hae Joo (Choi Yoo Jin) risked her life to protect, the team carried out a rescue operation at a used car export complex in Incheon before finally apprehending the organization’s leader aboard a yacht.

Cha Yeon Ho (Lee Min Ki) was particularly impressive throughout the operation. He used his fluent Russian to eavesdrop on the criminals and pinpoint Eo Hyun Kyung’s location, and even took the helm of the yacht himself. Meanwhile, Min So Hee (Kwak Sun Young) confronted the gang members at the used car export complex, taking them down with her powerful kicks and impressive fighting skills.

Jung Chae Man (Heo Sung Tae) and Woo Dong Gi (Lee Ho Chul) supported their teammates as they tracked down the criminal organization.

Eo Hyun Kyung, who had been kidnapped and locked inside a shipping container, also refused to give up and managed to make a dramatic escape. With rookie Ji Dae Se (Jisung) joining the operation, T.C.I. demonstrated even stronger teamwork.

The behind-the-scenes photo offers a lighter contrast to the intense investigations in the drama, capturing the cast sharing smiles and laughter after filming. Having successfully rescued their colleague and taken down the criminal organization, viewers are now curious about what cases T.C.I. will tackle next.

“Crash 2” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the previous episodes of “Crash 2” on Viki below:

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