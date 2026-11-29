If the power struggles, political intrigue, and the obsessive romance in “The Lament of Autumn” have left you wanting more, C-dramas set during the Republican era offer plenty to explore. From obsessive love and revenge to military academies, family rivalries, and forbidden relationships, these shows capture a turbulent period in Chinese history while bringing in plenty of drama, action, and romance. Here are six Republican C-dramas to add to your list if you’re looking for more.

Murong Qing Yi (Zhang Ling He) is the youngest son of a powerful warlord family in Republican-era Shanghai. After being abused by his adoptive father, Qing Yi escapes as a teenager and is rescued by Ren Su Su (Wang Chu Ran). However, the encounter brings tragedy to her family. Years later, the two reunite and fall in love, only for Su Su to fake her death and disappear from his life, leaving him heartbroken. When she returns three years later, she is engaged to Qing Yi’s elder brother, setting the stage for a complicated dynamic amongst them, one which is fueled by resentment, betrayal, and unresolved feelings.

If you love intense stories where romance is intertwined with revenge, family secrets, and power struggles, this one is worth adding to your list. Despite the narrative getting a tad tedious at times, Zhang Ling He and Wang Chu Ran’s chemistry scorches as they explore a relationship caught between love and hatred.

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He Zheng (Dai Gao Zheng) returns home as a powerful and ruthless warlord five years after witnessing his mother being imprisoned and killed by his stepfather. Seeking revenge, he captures the man responsible and forces his stepsister, He An Ran (Hu Yi Yao), into marriage. However, the story also takes an intriguing turn with the return of Mo Yu Tang (Guan Yue), who once depended on He Zheng but was left physically impaired because of him. Their reunion brings buried resentment and a complicated history to the forefront. As the three characters find themselves ensnared in a dangerous web of love, hate, and retribution, their individual choices will determine their final outcome.

This drama’s short episode format makes it an easy binge, with the tangled relationships providing plenty of melodrama.

Start watching “Sadistic Love”:

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Wu Qian (Huang Zi Tao) is a street-smart young man living in the turbulent Shanghai concessions of the 1920s, while He Hong Yi (Zhang Xue Ying) is a spirited and patriotic young woman who believes in fighting injustice. When Wu Qian enters a gambling competition to win money for his friend’s ailing grandmother, he finds himself caught up in a larger conflict involving foreign powers, warlords, and political conspiracies. His encounter with He Hong Yi gradually changes his outlook, and he begins to understand the importance of standing up for his country.

Beyond its romance, the drama offers an engaging look at young people navigating a city in political turmoil. The friendships, camaraderie, action sequences, and characters who gradually discover what they stand for make it an interesting coming-of-age story against a historical backdrop.

Start watching “Hot Blooded Youth”:

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“City of Streamer”

Feng Shi Zhen (Jing Tian) is an intelligent young woman who infiltrates the wealthy and influential Rong family under the guise of a governess. Her real mission, however, is to seek revenge for the injustices committed by the family.

Rong Jia Shang (Timmy Xu), the son of the powerful Rong patriarch, becomes increasingly drawn to his new tutor. As Feng Shi Zhen and Jia Shang get closer, their relationship is further complicated by her hidden identity and the secrets surrounding their families.

What begins as a mission of revenge soon develops into a dangerous game of love, deception, and shifting loyalties. A female protagonist with agency, an undercover revenge plot, and a romance that develops between two people who are supposed to be on opposite sides make this an engaging watch. Plus, the lavish costumes, period detailing, and atmospheric depiction of early 20th-century Shanghai are additional highlights.

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Xie Xiang (Bai Lu), a determined young woman, disguises herself as a man to join a military academy in place of her deceased brother. At the academy, she crosses paths with Gu Yan Zhen (Xu Kai), a wealthy and carefree young man. There is also Shen Jun Shan (Li Cheng Bin), a reserved and disciplined cadet.

As Xie Xiang struggles to keep her identity a secret while enduring the academy’s rigorous training, she forms close friendships with her fellow students. But their lives take a dangerous turn when they become entangled in conspiracies involving Japanese forces and the Chinese resistance.

The drama brings together a fun mix of romance, friendship, military action, and undercover identity. Bai Lu’s spirited performance and her entertaining chemistry with Xu Kai are the highlights of this show.

Start watching “Arsenal Military Academy”:

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“Winter Begonia”

Shang Xi Rui (Yin Zheng) is a gifted Peking opera performer whose passion for the traditional art form often puts him at odds with those around him. Cheng Feng Tai (Huang Xiao Ming), a wealthy businessman, develops a deep admiration for Shang Xi Rui’s talent after watching him perform. The two strike up an unlikely friendship, united by their love for the Peking opera.

As they work towards preserving the art form and nurturing a new generation of performers, their lives are disrupted by the Japanese invasion of Beijing in 1937. Charmaine Sheh plays Fan Xiang Er, Cheng Feng Tai’s wife. Initially wary of the friendship between the two men, she ends up playing a key role in the story.

Exploring the Peking opera and its cultural significance, the drama beautifully brings together art, friendship, ambition, and patriotism against the backdrop of war. Yin Zheng’s portrayal of an unconventional opera performer is particularly memorable, while the production’s attention to costumes, performances, and traditional Chinese art makes it a visual treat.

Start watching “Winter Begonia”:

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Jing Bo Ran and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her at @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.