tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT” has unveiled a preview of its first episode!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident leads him to gain a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach for the high school team ranked last in the nation.

The teaser begins with Jung Min Yong discovering his unusual new ability following a near-fatal car accident. Initially, he is completely baffled by what he sees, exclaiming, “Fine, I can understand if my personality has changed. But what is this thing I’m seeing right in front of my eyes?!” His newfound ability allows him to see baseball players’ innate talent and potential in the form of letter grades ranging from A to E.

Despite taking charge of the struggling Dukchun High School baseball team, Jung Min Yong remains as confident as ever. With his signature cheeky attitude, he reassures his players, saying, “Don’t be scared. With top-tier coaching from yours truly Jung Min Yong, you’ll make it to the top for sure. From now on, all you have to do is trust me.”

Watch the teaser below!

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki below:

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