After nearly 15 years, Hwang Minhyun is parting ways with his longtime agency PLEDIS Entertainment.

On November 28, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that Hwang Minhyun would be leaving the agency following the end of his exclusive contract on December 14.

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would first like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who continue to show Hwang Minhyun their unwavering love and support. Hwang Minhyun’s exclusive contract will conclude as of December 14. We have had sincere and in-depth conversations with Hwang Minhyun over an extended period regarding the direction of his future activities and plans. After careful consideration by both parties, we have mutually agreed to conclude the exclusive contract. Since debuting as a member of NU’EST in 2012, Hwang Minhyun has expanded his career across group and project activities as well as solo music and acting, showcasing his distinctive color and charm. Moving seamlessly between music and acting while continuously embracing new challenges, Hwang Minhyun has steadily established himself as an all-round artist through his sincerity and passion in every endeavor. Hwang Minhyun will continue to fulfill his upcoming scheduled activities before concluding his tenure as an artist under PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Hwang Minhyun, with whom we have shared many years and countless memorable moments. We applaud the dedication and passion he has shown throughout his time with us, and sincerely wish him continued success and happiness in the new journey that lies ahead. We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks once again to Hwangdo, who have always stood by Hwang Minhyun. We hope you will continue to follow his future endeavors with warmth and give him your wholehearted support. Thank you.

Hwang Minhyun first debuted under PLEDIS Entertainment as a member of NU’EST in March 2012. In 2017, he appeared on Mnet’s survival show “Produce 101 Season 2” and went on to become one of the members of the show’s project group Wanna One. After returning to NU’EST, he made his drama acting debut in the 2020 series “Live On.”

Watch Hwang Minhyun in his latest drama “Study Group” on Viki below:

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And check out his drama “My Lovely Liar” below:

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