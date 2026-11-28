ITZY’s Chaeryeong has postponed several of her fan signing events due to her health.

On November 27, JYP Entertainment announced that Chaeryeong had been diagnosed with Type A influenza that morning and would therefore be postponing three upcoming fan signing events.

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYPE.

ITZY’s Chaeryeong was diagnosed with the influenza A virus in 27th Friday morning. As a result, we would like to inform you that the fan sign event scheduled below has been postponed. [ 1 ] – Previous: Fan sign event (MakeStar) on Friday, November 27, 2026 – Update: Fan sign event (MakeStar) on Friday, December 18, 2026 [ 2 ] – Previous: Fan sign event (WITHMUU) on Saturday, November 28, 2026 – Update: Fan sign event (WITHMUU) on Saturday, December 26, 2026 [ 3 ] – Previous: Fan sign event (MakeStar) on Sunday, November 29, 2026 – Update: Fan sign event (MakeStar) on Sunday, December 27, 2026 * Changes due to the rescheduled date will be individually notified to winners through each platform. We sincerely apologize for causing concern to the fans who have been waiting. We’ll prioritize artist’s health and do our best to support recovery. Thank you.

Get well soon, Chaeryeong!